51 Residents, 6 Employees at Nursing Home Test Positive for Coronavirus

San Bernardino County health officials said Tuesday a novel coronavirus outbreak at a Yucaipa nursing home was the first time where there's been a concentrated outbreak.

As many as 51 residents from that senior home tested positive and of them, two have died.

Six staff members from Cedar Mountain Post Acute Rehabilitation Facility have also tested positive.

Health officials first learned about the outbreak in the nursing home on Thursday when Redlands Community Hospital asked to expedite a test on a resident from the facility. The 89-year-old woman with underlying conditions died.



Yesterday a second resident died of coronavirus.

Health officials said they’re waiting on more test results after collecting tests from nearly 80 people.

The nursing home had been closed to visitors for some time, so health officials don’t believe any family members have been impacted.

A possible COVID-19 link at another nursing home in Mentone came back negative.