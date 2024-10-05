1 killed in Bellflower shooting near Saint John Bosco High School

One person was killed Saturday morning in a shooting near Saint John Bosco High School in Bellflower.

The shooting was reported at about 8:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of Bellflower Boulevard. The victim, identified only as a man, died at a hospital.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

No arrests were reported late Saturday morning.

School was not in session. There was no indication of a threat to anyone at the school.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.