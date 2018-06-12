Federal Judge Clears AT&T's Bid for Time Warner

This May 6, 2012, file photo, shows an AT&T sign at a store in New York.

What to Know The merger between AT&T and Time Warner has enormous implications for the average consumer

Approval of the merger would open the door to other billion dollar deals with companies like Disney, CBS and Verizon

AT&T says the move is necessary to compete with companies such as Amazon and Google

A federal judge said Tuesday that AT&T's $85.4 billion purchase of Time Warner is legal, clearing the path for a deal that gives the pay-TV provider ownership of cable channels such as HBO and CNN as well as film studio Warner Bros.

The judge did not impose conditions on the merger's approval.