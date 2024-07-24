Money Report

10-year Treasury yield dips as investors closely monitor economic data

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Treasury yields slipped on Wednesday as investors looked ahead to a fresh batch of economic data and considered the outlook for the U.S. economy.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note traded marginally lower at 4.237% at 4:50 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 2-year Treasury note fell less than 1 basis point to trade at 4.439%.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions, and one basis point is equivalent to 0.01%.

On the data front, a flash reading of the manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for July is scheduled to be released at around 9:45 a.m. ET. Flash services PMI data for July is due at the same time, while new home sales for June will be released later in the session.

Later in the week, a reading of second-quarter gross domestic product and June's personal consumption expenditures price index are expected.

The latter is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge — and could therefore inform guidance issued by the U.S. central bank about the outlook for monetary policy when it meets next week.

— CNBC's Samantha Subin and Sophie Kiderlin contributed to this report.

