Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

10-year Treasury yield is little changed as investors look ahead to key inflation print

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC

Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was flat on Tuesday, as investors look ahead to key inflation data.

The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.168%, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury was little changed at 4.47%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The consumer price index report is slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect CPI to have risen 0.2% month over month in January and 2.9% year over year. So-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy, is expected to have risen 0.3% month over month and 3.7% year over year.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Investors will pore through the report for clues on when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.

The producer price index, retail sales figures and further data points are also slated for release later in the week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us