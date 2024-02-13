10-year Treasury yield is little changed as investors look ahead to key inflation print

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was flat on Tuesday, as investors look ahead to key inflation data.

The 10-year Treasury yield held steady at 4.168%, and the yield on the 2-year Treasury was little changed at 4.47%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The consumer price index report is slated for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Economists polled by Dow Jones expect CPI to have risen 0.2% month over month in January and 2.9% year over year. So-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy, is expected to have risen 0.3% month over month and 3.7% year over year.

Investors will pore through the report for clues on when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.

The producer price index, retail sales figures and further data points are also slated for release later in the week.