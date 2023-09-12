38. Southeast Asset Advisors

Southeast Asset Advisors, based in Thomasville, GA, is ranked No. 38 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm most recently appeared on the 2021 FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $3.2B (AccuPoint Solutions)

Years in Business: 30 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Accounts Under Management: 1,296 (AccuPoint Solutions)

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 3 (No. 0 in 2019)

Principals:

Bernard Lanigan, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Charles Jackson, President & Chief Compliance Officer

Contact:

assetadvisor.com

314 Gordon Avenue, Thomasville, GA 31792

(229) 226-8839