4. Leavell Investment Management

Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 4 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.
Total AUM: $2.4B
Years in Business: 44
Accounts Under Management: 2,400
Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 7 in 2022)
Principals:
Janet Hayes, Investment Counselor
Money Report
William Nicrosi, Investment Counselor
Contact:
210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602
(251) 433-3709
Copyright CNBC