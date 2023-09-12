4. Leavell Investment Management

Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 4 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.4B

Years in Business: 44

Accounts Under Management: 2,400

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 7 in 2022)

Principals:

Janet Hayes, Investment Counselor

William Nicrosi, Investment Counselor

Contact:

leavellinvestments.com

210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 433-3709