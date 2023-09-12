Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

4. Leavell Investment Management

By ,CNBC

Leavell Investment Management

Leavell Investment Management, based in Mobile, AL, is ranked No. 4 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. The firm also topped last year's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $2.4B

Years in Business: 44

Accounts Under Management: 2,400

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 4 (No. 7 in 2022)

Principals:

Janet Hayes, Investment Counselor

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Amazon follows Microsoft, investing big in carbon capture

news 57 mins ago

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

William Nicrosi, Investment Counselor

Contact:

leavellinvestments.com

210 St. Joseph Street, Mobile, AL 36602

(251) 433-3709

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us