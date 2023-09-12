Money Report

85. Natural Investments

Natural Investments

Natural Investments, based in San Francisco, CA, is ranked No. 85 on the 2023 CNBC Financial Advisor 100 list. This is the firm's first appearance on CNBC's FA 100 list.

Total AUM: $1.8B

Years in Business: 38

Accounts Under Management: 4,100

Previous appearances on FA 100 List: 0

Principals:

Michael Kramer, Manager

Christopher Peck, Manager

Contact:

naturalinvestments.com

PO Box 7775 No. 43366, San Francisco, CA 94120-7775

(800) 793-7512

