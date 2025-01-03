Ford reports best annual U.S. sales since 2019

Ford Motor's U.S. new vehicle sales increased 4.2% last year to represent the automaker's best year since 2019.

The increase in sales was led by increased sales of hybrid and all-electric models.

DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. new vehicle sales increased 4.2% last year to represent the automaker's best year since 2019, led by increased sales of hybrid and all-electric models.

The Detroit automaker on Friday reported 2024 sales of 2.08 million vehicles, up from just under 2 million in 2023. In 2019, the automaker sold 2.42 million vehicles in the U.S.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported an 8.8% year-over-year increase in sales to 530,660 vehicles sold.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Ford said Friday full-year sales of its vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines increased 0.2% compared to 2023, while sales of electrified vehicles increased 38.3% year over year.

Electrified vehicles, including hybrids and EVs, represented 13.7% of the automaker's total annual sales.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.