Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ford reports best annual U.S. sales since 2019

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

Attendees view the 2025 Ford Bronco Stroppe Special Edition during the AutoMobility LA 2024 auto show at the Los Angeles Convention Center on November 21, 2024. US carmaker Ford announced November 20, 2024 plans for 4,000 further job cuts in Europe, mostly in Britain and Germany, in the latest blow to the continent’s beleaguered car industry. “The company has incurred significant losses in recent years,” Ford said in a statement, blaming “the industry shift to electrified vehicles and new competition”. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
Robyn Beck | Afp | Getty Images
  • Ford Motor's U.S. new vehicle sales increased 4.2% last year to represent the automaker's best year since 2019.
  • The increase in sales was led by increased sales of hybrid and all-electric models.

DETROIT – Ford Motor's U.S. new vehicle sales increased 4.2% last year to represent the automaker's best year since 2019, led by increased sales of hybrid and all-electric models.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The Detroit automaker on Friday reported 2024 sales of 2.08 million vehicles, up from just under 2 million in 2023. In 2019, the automaker sold 2.42 million vehicles in the U.S.

For the fourth quarter, the company reported an 8.8% year-over-year increase in sales to 530,660 vehicles sold.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Ford said Friday full-year sales of its vehicles with traditional internal combustion engines increased 0.2% compared to 2023, while sales of electrified vehicles increased 38.3% year over year.

Electrified vehicles, including hybrids and EVs, represented 13.7% of the automaker's total annual sales.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional details.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us