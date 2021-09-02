Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Lands' End CEO Says It's Difficult to Accurately Predict the Holiday Season Due to Factory Delays

By Nadine El-Bawab, CNBC

Tim Boyle | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • Lands' End expects more supply chain challenges as the holiday season approaches.
  • Factory closures in Vietnam are making it hard for the retailer to accurately predict its holiday season.
  • The retailer reported better-than-expected earnings on Thursday, but its stock fell as supply chain issues weighed on its outlook for the rest of the year.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Consumer demand isn't the problem — it's getting the products to the shelves on time, according to apparel retailer Lands' End.

The retailer's stock closed down more than 9% on Thursday at $31.10. Although the company turned in better-than-expected fiscal second-quarter results, supply chain issues are making its outlook uncertain and driving down its stock price.

Money Report

coronavirus 10 mins ago

Singapore to Roll Out Covid Vaccine Booster Shots to Some Groups, Including Seniors

Markets 13 mins ago

S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit Record Highs — Three Market Experts Look at What's Next

"You have countries that are important for manufacturing, like Vietnam. Right now, you have the south of Vietnam completely closed from the middle of July to at least the middle of September," said Lands' End CEO Jerome Griffith, in an interview on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

The factory shutdowns are a result of the ongoing global pandemic and have made it difficult to accurately predict the company's performance this holiday season, Lands' End said. U.S. shoppers have wanted to restock their closets, but getting products to them isn't always easy.

Lands' End expects supply chain issues will eat into profit margins in the second half of the year. Retailers have had to pay higher prices for goods amid strong consumer demand. Also, transportation costs are rising as retailers try to speed up the receipt of orders.

Bottlenecks exist throughout the supply chain, Griffith said.

"You're seeing factories having products completed, not being able to book containers. Containers coming over on ships, but the ships not being able to get into harbors. And once they get into harbors, a lack of truckers driving goods from harbors to wherever they need to go," he said.

The cost of shipping containers can be as much as four times what it was a year ago, Griffith said.

Sometimes the higher costs can be offset by price increases, but it's not a guarantee.

"In a lot of cases, what is going to happen throughout the industry, is it's going to be passed on to the consumer," Griffith said. Lands' End has been using artificial intelligence to predict where it can raise prices based on spikes in consumer demand.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessBusiness NewsretailRetail industrytransportation
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Clear The Shelters PAWSitively Good Awards NBCLX
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us