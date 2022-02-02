Shaun White and Other Winter Olympians Share the Best Financial Advice They Ever Got

For many of the world's top athletes, the Olympics represents the peak of their career not only as a sporting accomplishment, but in earning potential as well.

In addition to receiving bonus checks for landing themselves on the medal stand — each gold medalist for Team USA received $37,500 at the most recent summer games — successful competitors will have their best opportunity to land lucrative endorsement deals.

Though the 224 athletes representing the United States this month have been training to perform as well as possible, they also need to manage their money well beyond when they get back from China.

Here's the best financial advice five American athletes headed to Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games say they ever received.

Shaun White, snowboarder

"Somebody sat me down and really explained the concept of compounding interest," White said. "It's letting your money work for you rather than being out there trying to make moves. It doesn't sound as enticing as this big elaborate plan to be financially stable, but it's definitely proven through time."

Read CNBC Make It's explainer on compound interest here.

Erin Jackson, speedskater

"[The best advice I received is] probably to invest instead of just putting my money into a traditional savings account that earns pennies," Jackson said.

Read more about why financial experts say keeping your earnings in a savings account can actually cost you money.

Declan Farmer, paralympic hockey player

"We have a lot of financial gurus on our team," Farmer said. "[They taught me to] invest in index funds. You don't need to go through a broker and pay all these high fees. Just do it yourself."

The two-time Paralympic gold medalist added that budgeting is also an important skill to master.

"Being honest about what you're spending money on, what things could be cut out [is big]," Farmer said. "Having an awareness of your means and not spending more than what you're bringing in."

Read more about why investors like billionaire Warren Buffett recommend index funds.

Vincent Zhou, figure skater

"My dad told me that you don't become wealthy by saving up money," Zhou said. "You have to take risks and make worthy investments."

Zhou added that he also learned to not "be afraid to spend where you need it."

Read CNBC Make It's 22 ways to save, invest and get smarter with money in 2022.

Emily Sweeney, luge

"There's always money to be made," Sweeney said. "You just have to be willing to go and get it."

Read CNBC Make It's guide to starting a successful side hustle.

Watch the Winter Olympics February 3-20 on NBC and Peacock.

Disclosure: CNBC parent company NBCUniversal owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the U.S. broadcast rights holder to all Summer and Winter Games through 2032.