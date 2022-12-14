Stock Futures Rise Slightly Following Fed Update and Ahead of More Economic Data

Stock futures were slightly higher Wednesday evening following the Federal Reserve's latest policy update.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 34 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both higher by 0.2% too.

In regular trading, the Dow fell 142 points, while the S&P 500 declined 0.61% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.76%.

The major indexes reacted negatively as investors digested the Federal Reserve's latest comments following a boost to its overnight borrowing rate. The central bank said it will continue hiking rates through 2023 and projected a higher-than-expected terminal rate of 5.1%. With Wednesday's half a percentage point hike, the targeted range for rates is currently 4.25% to 4.5%, which is the highest in 15 years.

"The Fed just put a roadblock in front of Santa's sleigh," said Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and chief investment officer at Defiance ETFs.

She also noted the tone of Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who in speech Wednesday afternoon sounded "strict" and clear that he "doesn't have a plan to pause or take a reversal path."

"It's going to be higher for longer and monetary policy is going to be more restrictive than thought," Jablonski said. "The market is going to be handicapped by Fed policy for sometime longer. Though we like the news and like seeing CPI prints like the last one that led to a short-lived rally, this is going to give us some near-term volatility."

Despite favorable improvements like modest growth, spending and production, Powell indicated he remains concerned job gains are too robust and the unemployment rate is too good for the Fed's fight against inflation.

Investors will get another batch of economic data to digest Thursday. Retail sales, jobless claims and Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index are all due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Lennar shares rise after hours

Shares of Lennar fell more than 2% in extended trading following the homebuilder's quarterly financial results.

Lennar posted earnings of $4.55 per share, falling short of estimates of $4.90, according to Refinitiv. The company's outlook for new orders also missed estimates. Revenue came in higher than expected, however.

Bond king Gundlach says the Fed should not do more rate hikes

DoubleLine Capital CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said he believes the Federal Reserve should stop raising rates after the latest hike as the economy is already weakening.

"I think they should not do any more hikes after today," Gundlach said on CNBC's "Closing Bell Overtime" Wednesday, adding that the central bank might do one more 25-basis-point rate increase.

The so-called bond king said the central bank will be "highly encouraged" by the inflation data in the next six months. Gundlach predicted that the consumer price index will fall to 4.1% in June from a peak of 9.1%. The index increased 7.1% last month from a year ago, rising less than expected.

"I think there has been some progress on inflation," Gundlach said. "Nobody's really talking about all of these runaway price increases anymore. With the economy weakening, I think the inflation rate is going to fall faster than most economists do."

