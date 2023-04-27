Treasury Yields Climb as Investors Assess Economic Outlook Ahead of Key Data

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday as investors awaited key economic data that could provide fresh insights into the state of the economy and affect the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

At 4:33 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by over three basis points to 3.4636%. The 2-year Treasury yield was at 3.9797% after rising by more than five basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

Investors awaited the latest data as uncertainty about what could be next for the U.S. economy has spread. Concerns about a looming economic downturn have grown in recent weeks, though Wednesday's durable goods orders figures came in above expectations, indicating resilience.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

On Thursday, first-quarter gross domestic product data, which reflects the pace at which the economy is expanding, will be published. In the last quarter of 2022, U.S. GDP expanded by 2.6% at an annualized pace.

Weekly jobless claims and pending home sales reports are also expected Thursday before the personal consumption price index on Friday.

The data will likely influence policy decisions made by the Fed at its meeting next week, where a 25 basis point interest rate hike is expected. Investors will also be scanning the central bank's guidance for clues about how long rates will stay elevated and when rate cuts may be implemented.