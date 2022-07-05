Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

VW and Goldman-Backed Battery Maker Northvolt Gets $1.1 Billion Funding Injection

By Anmar Frangoul, CNBC

Mikael Sjoberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Northvolt's announcement comes at a time when European economies are laying out plans to move away from vehicles that use diesel and gasoline.
  • As the number of electric vehicles on our roads increases, the competition to develop factories capable of manufacturing EV batteries at scale is intensifying.
  • Northvolt recently said its first gigafactory, Northvolt Ett, had started commercial deliveries to European customers.

Electric vehicle battery maker Northvolt on Tuesday announced a $1.1 billion funding boost, with a range of investors — including Volkswagen and Goldman Sachs Asset Management — taking part in the capital raise.

In a statement, Sweden-based Northvolt said the $1.1 billion convertible note would be used to finance the company's "expansion of battery cell and cathode material production in Europe to support the rapidly expanding demand for batteries."

Other investors in the raise include Baillie Gifford, Swedbank Robur, PCS Holding and TM Capital.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Northvolt recently said its first gigafactory, Northvolt Ett, had started commercial deliveries to European customers. The firm says it has orders amounting to $55 billion from businesses such as Volvo Cars, BMW, and Volkswagen.

Gigafactories are facilities that produce batteries for electric vehicles on a large scale. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been widely credited as coining the term.

JPMorgan trims price target for Tesla, says shares could fall more than 40% on weaker deliveries

Deutsche Bank sees Tesla rallying back above $1,100 on sharp recovery in the second half

'A lot of money' to be made: Fund manager names his top stocks in a key EV-related sector

Money Report

Business 1 hour ago

European Markets Head for Higher Open as Investors Look to Reverse Negative Slide

Business 2 hours ago

Manhattan Apartment Sales Fall 30% in June, But Prices Remain High

Northvolt's most recent funding announcement comes at a time when major European economies are laying out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline.

The U.K., for instance, wants to stop the sale of new diesel and gasoline cars and vans by 2030. It will require, from 2035, all new cars and vans to have zero-tailpipe emissions. The European Union — which the U.K. left on Jan. 31, 2020 — is pursuing similar targets.

As the number of electric vehicles on our roads increases, the competition to develop factories capable of manufacturing EV batteries at scale is intensifying, with companies like Tesla and VW looking to establish a foothold in the sector.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Northvolt's CEO and co-founder, Peter Carlsson — who previously worked for Tesla — was bullish about the future. 

"The combination of political decision making, customers committing even more firmly to the transition to electric vehicles, and a very rapid rise in consumer demand for cleaner products, has created a perfect storm for electrification," he said.

According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicle sales hit 6.6 million in 2021. In the first quarter of 2022, EV sales came to 2 million, a 75% increase compared to the first three months of 2021.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us