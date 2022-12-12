Cal State Northridge Tells Students to Leave Campus After Man With Gun Spotted

California State University Northridge police told students in the parking lot to leave, and others on campus to shelter in place, after a man was reported to have a gun in his car Monday morning.

"If you are in a campus parking lot – leave now. If you are on campus, please shelter in place. All others are advised to stay away from campus until further notice," the tweet from Cal State Northridge read.

The alert was sent out just before 8 a.m. Monday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

#CSUN Police: There is an individual reported to have a gun in his car on campus. If you are in a campus parking lot – leave now. If you are on campus, please shelter in place. All others are advised to stay away from campus until further notice. pic.twitter.com/uJNTyF8rPO — Cal State Northridge (@csunorthridge) December 12, 2022

Refresh for updates.