Cal State Northridge Tells Students to Leave Campus After Man With Gun Spotted

The message from university police also said to stay away from the CSUN campus until further notice.

By Heather Navarro

California State University Northridge police told students in the parking lot to leave, and others on campus to shelter in place, after a man was reported to have a gun in his car Monday morning.

"If you are in a campus parking lot – leave now. If you are on campus, please shelter in place. All others are advised to stay away from campus until further notice," the tweet from Cal State Northridge read.

The alert was sent out just before 8 a.m. Monday.

