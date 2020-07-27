2 Shark Sightings Reported in Coronado Over Weekend: City

At least two shark sightings were reported in Coronado over the weekend, but officials said the shark (or sharks) “did not show any engaging behavior.” Still, lifeguards posted warning signs and kept a close eye on the water.

The City of Coronado posted a message on Facebook Sunday reporting two sightings of “white sharks off South Beach.” City officials said the sightings happened within 20 minutes of one another – at 9:10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m., both near tower 1C at Avenida de las Arenas.

The 9:30 a.m. sighting was reported to lifeguards by a local surfer who said the shark was about 50 yards offshore, the city said. The surfer estimated the shark was “possibly longer than 10 feet.”

Officials said the shark did not display engaging or aggressive behavior. In accordance with state policy, “Shark Activity” signs were posted on the beach. The City of Coronado said swimmers should check with lifeguards if they plan on entering the water.

This was the second time in 10 days that signs have been posted at a Coronado beach warning of shark sightings.

On the evening of July 16, lifeguards received reports of shark sightings within about 40 yards of the shore, also in the South Beach area. That evening, initial reports from witnesses indicated they saw four sharks, ranging in length from 6 to 10 feet. One shark was seen by a lifeguard.