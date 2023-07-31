Automated speed cameras would be installed in some California cities under new bill

Drivers in three Southern California cities may soon be getting automated speeding tickets from speed cameras in the mail if a new bill is approved by the state legislature and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Assembly Bill 645 would authorize the installation of speed cameras in school zones and high-injury streets with speeding problems in six pilot cities: Los Angeles, Long Beach, Glendale, Oakland, San Jose, and San Francisco.

The cameras would take a picture of a car's license plate, which officials hope will address privacy concerns, if the vehicle is breaking the speed limit by over 11 mph. Fines would start at $50.

The program includes a provision which requires cities to reduce fines for those under the poverty line.

State and city officials and safe driving advocates spoke about the proposed bill, which they hope will reduce traffic deaths and injuries, at a press conference on Tuesday.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, speeding accounts for nearly a third of all traffic fatalities. In 2021, 4,285 Californians died as a result of traffic fatalities, 1,233 of which were pedestrians and cyclists.

"If we want to stop traffic fatalities and injuries, we've got to slow people down," said California Assembly member Laura Friedman, who authored the bill. "Speed cameras, using cameras for automated enforcement, are a proven way of slowing down drivers and saving lives."

Speed cameras can reduce crashes on urban streets by up to 54%, according to the Federal Highway Administration. In New York City, speeding in school zones dropped by 63% after speed cameras were installed.

"People are only thinking about getting to their destination as quick as possible, but they don't realize their surroundings. They're putting peoples lives in danger," said 13-year-old Joshua Mora, who lost his leg after being struck by a speeding motorcyclist while he crossed the street.

If approved, the program would go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024.