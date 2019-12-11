Children Visiting Vallarta Supermarkets Across California Can Get a Free Toy and Meet Santa

Children who visit select Vallarta Supermarkets from Central to Southern California this weekend can get a free toy and meet Santa. The grocery chain is hosting a holiday toy giveaway in Central California, Los Angeles, and the San Diego area.

It all kicks off Dec. 14, and lasts through Dec. 15.

Kids 12 and under can pick out a free toy of their choice and snap a picture with Santa Claus.

On Saturday Dec. 14, the event will kick off at 11 a.m. and last through 2 p.m. at their Canoga Park location.

Starting Sunday, North Hills, store will begin at 11 a.m.

It’s important to point out that toys will be given on a first come first serve basis and will be distributed until supplies last.

Participating stores include:

Saturday, Dec. 14,

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

5951 East Niles Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306

2705 South H St., Bakersfield, CA 93304

600 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203

820 Main St., Delano, CA 93215

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

13820 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342

8201 Topanga Cyn Blvd., Canoga Park, CA 91304

757 South Workman St., San Fernando, CA 91340

7900 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242

21208 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91303

19725 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306

1482 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454

11 a.m.-1 p.m.

13051 Victory Blvd., Valley Glen, CA 91606

16107 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406

13715 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405

9134 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City 91402

8453 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324

13940 Ramona Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706

3425 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023

9 a.m.-11 a.m.

901 Euclid Ave., National City, CA 91950

12 p.m.-2 p.m.

1315 East Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027

Sunday, Dec. 15:

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

440 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93550

815 E. Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535

12351 Mariposa Rd., Victorville, CA 92395

4831 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727

1951 West Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93705

305 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257

1111 N. Cherry St., Tulare, CA 93274

11 a.m.-2 p.m.

10859 Oxnard St., N. Hollywood, CA 91606

10950 Sherman Way, Burbank, CA 91505

8510 Painter Ave. Suite "L", Whittier, CA 90602

655 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103

9136 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills, CA 91343

10175 San Fernando Rd., Pacoima, CA 91331

9011 Woodman Ave., Arleta, CA 91331

12 p.m.-2 p.m.