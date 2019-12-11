Children Visiting Vallarta Supermarkets Across California Can Get a Free Toy and Meet Santa

Children who visit select Vallarta Supermarkets from Central to Southern California this weekend can get a free toy and meet Santa. The grocery chain is hosting a holiday toy giveaway in Central California, Los Angeles, and the San Diego area.
It all kicks off Dec. 14, and lasts through Dec. 15.
Kids 12 and under can pick out a free toy of their choice and snap a picture with Santa Claus.
On Saturday Dec. 14, the event will kick off at 11 a.m. and last through 2 p.m. at their Canoga Park location.
Starting Sunday, North Hills, store will begin at 11 a.m.
It’s important to point out that toys will be given on a first come first serve basis and will be distributed until supplies last.
Participating stores include:
Saturday, Dec. 14,
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 5951 East Niles Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93306
- 2705 South H St., Bakersfield, CA 93304
- 600 Bear Mountain Blvd., Arvin, CA 93203
- 820 Main St., Delano, CA 93215
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 13820 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342
- 8201 Topanga Cyn Blvd., Canoga Park, CA 91304
- 757 South Workman St., San Fernando, CA 91340
- 7900 Imperial Hwy, Downey, CA 90242
- 21208 Sherman Way, Canoga Park, CA 91303
- 19725 Vanowen St., Winnetka, CA 91306
- 1482 South Broadway, Santa Maria, CA 93454
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
- 13051 Victory Blvd., Valley Glen, CA 91606
- 16107 Victory Blvd., Van Nuys, CA 91406
- 13715 Vanowen St., Van Nuys, CA 91405
- 9134 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City 91402
- 8453 Reseda Blvd., Northridge, CA 91324
- 13940 Ramona Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706
- 3425 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
- 901 Euclid Ave., National City, CA 91950
12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- 1315 East Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92027
Sunday, Dec. 15:
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 440 E. Palmdale Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93550
- 815 E. Ave K, Lancaster, CA 93535
- 12351 Mariposa Rd., Victorville, CA 92395
- 4831 E. Butler Ave., Fresno, CA 93727
- 1951 West Clinton Ave., Fresno, CA 93705
- 305 E. Olive Ave., Porterville, CA 93257
- 1111 N. Cherry St., Tulare, CA 93274
11 a.m.-2 p.m.
- 10859 Oxnard St., N. Hollywood, CA 91606
- 10950 Sherman Way, Burbank, CA 91505
- 8510 Painter Ave. Suite "L", Whittier, CA 90602
- 655 N. Fair Oaks Ave., Pasadena, CA 91103
- 9136 Sepulveda Blvd., North Hills, CA 91343
- 10175 San Fernando Rd., Pacoima, CA 91331
- 9011 Woodman Ave., Arleta, CA 91331
12 p.m.-2 p.m.
- 2690 N. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036