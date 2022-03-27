Cruise Ship Docks in San Francisco After Multiple COVID-19 Cases

A cruise ship is back in San Francisco after some guests and crew members tested positive for COVID-19.
The incident happened on the Ruby Princess cruise ship, which returned to San Francisco Sunday morning, following a 15-day Panama Canal cruise.
The exact number of cases is not being released, but there were multiple cases reported amongst passengers and the crew.
The cruise line said 100% of the ship's crew has been vaccinated.
All of the cases were either asymptomatic or involved minor symptoms.
The Ruby Princess was supposed to leave Sunday afternoon for a 15-day cruise to Hawaii but it’s still docked at the Port of San Francisco.