GOP Sues California Over Vote-by-Mail Order

Bay Area Republican leaders have confirmed that the party is suing California over Gov. Gavin Newsom's vote-by-mail order, claiming that the system opens itself up to inaccuracy and fraudulent voting.
"CA's voting system is already burdened with serious issues," tweeted the CAGOP.
The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Eastern District of California. It claims that the state's order is unlawful because it deprives residents of their constitutional right to vote by making voter fraud inevitable.