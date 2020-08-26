Helpful Tools Parents Can Use to Improve Children's Distance Learning

Let’s face it, this school year is looking a lot different for students and their parents since many school districts are at least starting the school year online. That unconventional territory can be a pretty intimidating idea for a lot of families, but it doesn't have to be.

Already distance learning has posed a challenge to some. Some children don’t have computers or access to the internet at home, making it difficult for them to achieve their work.

Even online education experts said that students will not get the same quality of education as they would in-person.

However, there are some things parents can do to help with this whole process.

NBC 7 spoke with Ryan Carson, founder of Treehouse, an online school that’s taught 650,000 students how to code over the last 10 years.

Students range from ages 13 to 70, so there are various different learning styles.

“If anything we finish this bonkers year having accomplished, I think it’s having our kids feel proud that they learned something. Even if it’s how to build things in Minecraft or if it’s how to code a simple website; that’s a win and we should be happy with that,” explained Carson.

He’s also a parent and uses these tools with his kids.

One easy thing parents can do right now is look over the common core requirements for their child. For California students, that information can be found here. Educational standards describe what students should know and be able to do in each subject in each grade.

This will give parents a better understanding of what their child should understand by now and at the end of the school year.

Also, Carson suggests using Khan Academy, a non-profit and free resource that can help teach subjects that parents may struggle with, like math.