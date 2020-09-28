Napa Valley's Famed Castello di Amarosa Damaged in Glass Fire

The entire city of Calistoga was told to evacuate Monday as the Glass Fire continues ripping through the North Bay.

All 5,200 residents headed to safer ground as evacuations sirens sounded across the city around 6:30 p.m.

Calistoga's Castello di Amarosa, Napa Valley's famed castle, was significantly damaged by the flames that continue spreading through wine country.

Firefighters are working to save what they can in Calistoga, where a world-famous winery lost several valuables in the fire. Jodi Hernandez reports for NBC Bay Area.

"It’s sad. I’ll live with it but it’s sad," said owner Dario Sattui. "It’s a real shame it’s going to cost millions to replace”

The winery also lost a significant amount of inventory after flames tore through a building housing its bottled wine.