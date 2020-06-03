Oakland Police in Standoff With Barricaded Gunman

Oakland police on Wednesday were negotiating with a barricaded gunman who had been firing a rifle out of a window on Harmon Avenue, according to OPD. Police learned later he had two young children inside with him.
At about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Harmon Ave. on a report that a gunman with a rifle was firing out of a window at a patrol officer, police said. More officers arrived and surrounded the home.
Since then, police have been negotiating with the man, who reportedly has two kids, ages 6 and 8, inside the home, police said. The man's wife got out of the home and was cooperating with police.
No injuries were immediately reported.