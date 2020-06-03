Oakland

Oakland Police in Standoff With Barricaded Gunman

Man with rifle is holed up in home with two young children, police say

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Oakland police on Wednesday were negotiating with a barricaded gunman who had been firing a rifle out of a window on Harmon Avenue, according to OPD. Police learned later he had two young children inside with him.

At about 5:35 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Harmon Ave. on a report that a gunman with a rifle was firing out of a window at a patrol officer, police said. More officers arrived and surrounded the home.

Since then, police have been negotiating with the man, who reportedly has two kids, ages 6 and 8, inside the home, police said. The man's wife got out of the home and was cooperating with police.

No injuries were immediately reported.

This article tagged under:

Oakland
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us