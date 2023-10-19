California

Premature MyShake alert test startles people awake ahead of Great ShakeOut drill

Earthquake warning test comes 7 hours earlier than scheduled; USGS acknowledges erroneous alert

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Potentially millions of people were startled awake Thursday morning by a premature test of the MyShake alert on their cellphones.

The alert sent at 3:19 a.m. Pacific time went off for many in the Bay Area 7 hours before it was scheduled for Thursday's Great ShakeOut earthquake drill in California.

The test alert came less than a day after a 4.2 magnitude earthquake centered in southern Sacramento County was felt across parts of the Bay Area. Many people reported receiving the MyShake alert when that quake struck around 9:25 a.m. PT Wednesday.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Thursday's early morning, premature alert included a voice alert saying, "This is a test." The alert was scheduled for 10:19 a.m., and it seems time zones got mixed up.

An acknowledgement from MyShake on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, reads "You might have gotten a test alert from the @MyShakeApp early today. We acknowledge that no one wants to get a test message this early and we are working with our #ShakeAlert technical partner to determine what happened."

This article tagged under:

California
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us