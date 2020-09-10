USS Midway Celebrates 75 Years

A big celebration was held Thursday morning aboard the USS Midway Museum, in honor of the ship's 75th anniversary.

As part of the ceremony, the ship was rechristened.

San Diego Tourism Authority president and CEO Julie Coker broke a bottle of champagne on the ship's bow to "set its course for the next seven and a half decades."

The USS Midway was the largest warship ever built when it was commissioned on September 10, 1945.

It was in service for 47 years before eventually becoming what it is today -- one of San Diego's top tourist destinations.

Vice Admiral DeWolfe Miller, Commander of Naval Air Forces here in San Diego, was one of the dignitaries invited to speak at Thursday's event.

The Midway was Miller's first ship. He said every time he sets foot on the flight deck, it brings back memories.

"Part of the reason I decided to make this a career was the meaningfulness, the connection with those that we were able to serve with, and our ability to make a difference in the world," Miller said.

Now, people from all over the world can experience that connection for themselves.

According to the USS Midway Museum, more than 16 million people have visited since it opened in 2004.

In honor of the 75th anniversary, the museum also launched a Kids Free program. Between now and December 15, up to two kids ages, 6 to 12 can get in free with each paid adult.

To learn more, visit midway.org.