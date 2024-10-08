Angelus Oaks begins recovery as Line Fire nears full containment

Evacuations have been lifted in Angelus Oaks as the small and scenic community in the San Bernardino County mountains continues to recover from the Line Fire.

Angelus Oaks had been one of the few remaining areas under an evacuation order that was downgraded to a warning after a flare-up one week ago. Plumes of smoke are still expected in the area as firefighters put out hot spots.

All evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday for the arson-related fire that started during an early September heat wave. The fire was at 43,900 acres Tuesday with containment at 89 percent.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

In a Tuesday update, fire officials said aircraft continue to put out hot spots in the Miles Creek area at the northern Santa Ana River drainage.

A forest closure order remains in effect in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Evacuation warnings remained in effect Tuesday for Barton Flats, Pinezanita and Seven Oaks. Highway 330 is closed from Highland Avenue to Highway 18 for repairs.

Two other major fires that also started in early September were at or near 100 percent containment. All National Forest lands, trails, and roads in the closure order zone are closed to the public.