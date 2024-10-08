Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Angelus Oaks begins recovery as Line Fire nears full containment

The Line Fire started in early September and continues to burn one month later with containment at 89 percent.

By Christian Cazares and Jonathan Lloyd

A firefighter looks out on smoke from the Line Fire.
OnScene

Evacuations have been lifted in Angelus Oaks as the small and scenic community in the San Bernardino County mountains continues to recover from the Line Fire.

Angelus Oaks had been one of the few remaining areas under an evacuation order that was downgraded to a warning after a flare-up one week ago. Plumes of smoke are still expected in the area as firefighters put out hot spots.

California Wildfires Oct 1

California wildfires burn more than 1 million acres so far in 2024

California Wildfires Sep 17

Arson suspect pleads not guilty to starting San Bernardino County wildfire that forced evacuations

All evacuation orders were lifted Tuesday for the arson-related fire that started during an early September heat wave. The fire was at 43,900 acres Tuesday with containment at 89 percent.

In a Tuesday update, fire officials said aircraft continue to put out hot spots in the Miles Creek area at the northern Santa Ana River drainage.

A forest closure order remains in effect in the San Bernardino National Forest.

Evacuation warnings remained in effect Tuesday for Barton Flats, Pinezanita and Seven Oaks. Highway 330 is closed from Highland Avenue to Highway 18 for repairs.

Two other major fires that also started in early September were at or near 100 percent containment. All National Forest lands, trails, and roads in the closure order zone are closed to the public.

