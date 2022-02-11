Man Arrested in Connection With Whittier Brush Fire That Burned Homes

Authorities have made an arrest in connection with a brush fire that spread to homes during a hot and windy Thursday afternoon in Whittier.

At least two homes were destroyed by the Sycamore Fire in the 11700 block of Banyon Rim Drive.

In a statement Friday, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said Special Enforcement Bureau Arson Explosives Detail is investigating the fire, and detectives arrested a suspect found in the canyon with burns.

The man in his 50s, a Whittier resident, was arrested on suspicion of arson. He was not identified.

Two homes burned on Cinco View Drive, next to Rose Hills Memorial Park. The fire tore through brush below a cul de sac with a number of homes.

Windy conditions fanned the flames during a day of wind advisories in Southern California.

This fire is awful. One home has already burned down and another is on fire. Thank you to the @LACOFD firefighters who are working to save these people's homes. https://t.co/vWoRyMpYqY https://t.co/oq9xfdH623 — Janice Hahn (@SupJaniceHahn) February 10, 2022

