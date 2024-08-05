Brush fire burns at least one home in San Bernardino neighborhood

A brush fire in San Bernardino Monday afternoon spread to at least one home in a hillside neighborhood.

The fire was in the 3300 block of Beverly Drive in the Little Mountain area. The fire grew to about 5 acres with what authorities described as "immediate structure threat."

Flames appeared to spread to at least one home.

Evacuations were ordered in the area.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Details about how the fire started were not immediately available.

Refresh this page for updates.