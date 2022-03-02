Brush Fire Burns in Cleveland National Forest

A brush fire broke out Wednesday in Southern California's Cleveland National Forest

The Jim Fire expanded to about 60 acres in the rugged canyon area.

No homes are immediately threatened, but thick smoke rising from the forest near the San Diego and Orange county line can be seen for miles around.

The fire is not currently a threat to Orange County. Follow @ClevelandNF for information and updates on the fire causing the smoke column which can be seen throughout #OC. https://t.co/68mrzyjObu — OCFA PIO (@OCFireAuthority) March 2, 2022

Details about the cause of the fire were not immediately available.

About 430 brush fires have been reported in California this year, according to the state’s firefighting agency. More than 500 were reported during the same period last year.

This year’s fires have burned 5,161 acres, compared to 1,698 at this time in 2021, according to CAL FIRE statistics.