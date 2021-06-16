Wildfires

Brush Fires Burn Along Highway 73 in Orange County

Brush burns along Highway 73 in Orange County.
OCFA

Brush fires are burning along an Orange County highway in some of the warmest conditions of the year in Southern California.

The fires were reported along State Route 73 between Newport Coast Drive and El Toro Road. It was not immediately clear how the fires started. 

Temperatures in the Laguna Hills area were in the low-80s with calm winds. The area is near Crystal Cove State Park, just west of Highway 133.

Nearly 3,000 fires have burned more than 14,000 acres this year in California. Through mid-June 2020, more than 2,300 fires burned more than 15,000 acres during what was a record-setting year for wildfires in California.

