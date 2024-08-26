Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California adds a colossal aircraft to wildfire fighting fleet. See the C-130H airtanker

The retired US Coast Guard planes were modified with 4,000-gallon tanks and a fire retardant delivery system.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A gigantic aircraft capable of long-range flights with thousands of gallons of fire retardant has joined California's airborne firefighting fleet.

The first fully operational C-130 Hercules airtanker was deployed Monday with six more of the four-engine turboprop planes, originally designed to serve as a military transport aircraft, set to join Cal Fire's arsenal.

The aircraft were added to the fleet with passage of the National Defense Authorization Act by Congress that was signed into law by President Biden in December 2023. The legislation authorized the transfer of the retired U.S. Coast Guard planes to the state of California.

The C-130Hs were then modified with a 4,000-gallon tank and fire retardant delivery system, to perform critical retardant drops on wildfires. The first C-130H went into service at McClellan Airtanker Base outside of Sacramento, making California the first state to deploy the aircraft for firefighting missions.

The colossal aircraft with a gross weight of 155,000 pounds with a wingspan of 133 feet is powered by four Allison turboprop engine, each of which puts out 4,300 horsepower.

Capable of flying 800 miles with its payload of 4,000 gallons of fire retardant, the C130H has the greatest range of Cal Fire's aerial fleet. The aircraft has a range of 3,000 miles without its payload.

"As wildfire frequency and severity increase across California, the introduction of this aircraft will undoubtedly play a crucial role in helping us achieve our initial attack goals, particularly in our efforts to keep 95% of fires at 10 acres or less," said Cal Fire Chief Joe Tyler in a statement.

The seven C130Hs will be located at air bases throughout the state.

