Fairview Fire Now Burning Towards Temecula At 27,319 Acres

Firefighters are still struggling against the enormous Fairview Fire in Riverside County, which continues to scorch thousands of acres near Hemet and is now moving rapidly toward Temecula.

As of Friday morning, the wildfire sits at 27,319 acres in total, and is still only 5% contained.

A flood watch and high wind warning are in place for the area of the fire as Tropical Storm Kay moves up the Baja California coast and closer to Southern California.

#FairviewFire [UPDATE] The fire is 27,319 acres and 5% contained. All evacuations orders and warnings remain in place. pic.twitter.com/JYue4xGNo5 — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) September 9, 2022

The huge wildfire first sparked just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, and in less than 24 hours killed at least two people. By Wednesday morning, it had burned about 5,000 acres, and by Wednesday night, it had exploded to over 18,000 acres, with fire crews containing 5% of the fire.

The official cause of the fire is still unknown, but Southern Califonia Edison said Wednesday that it is investigating circuit activity around the time the fire began.

Evacuations

The Riverside Fire Department along with CAL Fire have issued an evacuation order in a number of areas. The below is where there were evacuation orders in place as of 7 p.m. on Thursday, with no updates as of Friday at 6 a.m.

South Thornton Avenue,

North of Polly Butte Road,

West of Fairview,

South of Thornton Avenue,

West of Fairview Avenue,

North of McSweeny Parkway.

South of McSweeney Road to North of Cactus Valley, to the end of that street,

North of Cactus Valley Road,

West of Fairview Avenue, Bautista Canyon Road,

North of Two Streams Fork Trailhead, Bautista Canyon Road,

North of the Two Streams Fork trailhead

Thomas Mountain Ridge South to Cactus Valley to Bautista to Forest Boundary,

South of Cactus Valley Road,

North of Minto Way,

North of Red Mountain Road,

West of US Forest Service Boundary and East of Sage Road,

East Red Mountain Road and Cahuilla Mountain to USFS,

South Minto,

West of Wilson Way,

South of Highway 74,

East of Fairview Avenue,

North of Stetson Road,

South of Minto Way,

East of Sage Road

South of Diamond Valley Lake,

East of Washington Street

North of Borel Road,

East of Rancho California Road

East of Anza Road

North of Temecula Parkway (Highway 79)

Northwest of Highway 371,

West of Springbrook Road.

An evacuation center has been set up at Tahquitz High School in Hemet, located at 2245 Titan Trail.

Evacuees meeting at Tahquitz High School can bring their small animals with them. Animal services will assist them with their small animals.

About the Fairview Fire

The Fairview Fire was first reported around 3:37 p.m. Monday, as a brush fire on Fairview Ave. and Bautista Road.

Wind travelling in unexpected directions for the time of year caused the fire to spread rapidly down Avery Canyon.

At least two people have died while attempting to leave the of the Fairview fire. Family told NBCLA that father and daughter Ian Matthew Compton and Mikayla Porter, were the two individuals overtaken by the fire as it moved rapidly through Avery Canyon.

A third person, Ian Compton's wife according to family, is in the hospital with major injuries.

The two people who died due to the Fairview Fire in Hemet have been identified as a father and daughter. The mother was also severely injured while trying to avoid the fire.

At least seven structures have been destroyed, and a number of other structures have been damaged. More information about those damaged and destroyed buildings is expected later Tuesday.

By Tuesday morning the fire was up to 2,400 acres, and by Tuesday evening, it had doubled in size to 4,500 acres.

A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday morning by the Eastern Municipal Water District, for "residents of fire affected areas in east Hemet."

Approximately 50 homes in the area including all of Polly Butte Road and the area east of 41477 Gibbel Road should "only use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness," until further notice.

All schools in the Hemet Unified School District have been closed since Tuesday due to the fire.

All schools in Hemet Unified will remain closed through the rest of the week (Thursday and Friday, September 8-9, 2022). Our hearts are with our families and community at this time. More here: https://t.co/xWmjedGFw9 pic.twitter.com/nKOM5tncOQ — Hemet Unified (@HemetUnified) September 8, 2022

Over the course of Wednesday, the fire quadrupled in size, going from 5,000 acres in the early morning hours to 18,657 acres in the evening.

On Thursday, the fire grew rapidly once again, increasing to an estimated 27,319 acres in total.

Southern California Edison is investigating how the fire may have started, and put out a statement on their investigation.

"Our information reflects circuit activity occurring close in time to the reported time of the fire," the statement read in part. "With safety as our number one priority, we continue to make progress on our wildfire mitigation efforts."

A brutal, week-long heat wave in Southern California has not helped the dry conditions in the state that contributed to the wildfire's rapid growth.

Fuel moisture levels are well below historic averages in parts of Southern California, meaning vegetation is drying out more quickly this year. Dry vegetation is one significant factor in the spread of wildfires.

The state came out of one of its driest late winters on record, leaving hillsides covered in dry brush.

California continues to face longer wildfire seasons as a direct result of climate change, according to CAL FIRE.