Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles. Here is the latest on fires now, including breaking developments, public safety information, maps, video and longterm outlooks.
California Wildfires

Fast-moving brush fire burns 3 homes in Riverside

An evacuation order forced about 100 people out of their homes, many heading to a temporary evacuation shelter on Orange Terrace Parkway

By Elizabeth Chavolla and Christian Cazares

NBC Universal, Inc.

Hundreds of firefighters battled a 500-acre wildfire Sunday that destroyed three homes and damaged several others in a community southeast of the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

The Hawarden Fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. as a vegetation fire at the 6500 block of Hawarden Drive.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

According to Riverside City Fire Department, deputy fire chief Steve McKinster, an estimated three homes were destroyed in the fire, while four others were damaged. He said at least 1,500 homes were in the surrounding area and at least 20 officers assisted with evacuations.

As Sunday night approached, dozens of families were anxiously waiting to be allowed back into their homes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Firefighters said the fire was out after it burned about 500 acres, but they were going to work overnight to look for any hotspots.

Fire crews from across the Inland Empire including CalFire, San Bernardino, Murrieta and Hemet quickly jumped into action to battle the blaze, but the fire spread into several neighborhoods. 

An evacuation order forced about 100 people out of their homes, many heading to a temporary evacuation shelter on Orange Terrace Parkway.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

2024 Paris Olympics 55 mins ago

LA28 unveils emblem for Olympics handoff from Paris to Los Angeles

Cybersecurity 9 hours ago

LA County Superior Courts closed Monday due to ransomware attack

By Sunday night, the evacuation was downgraded to a warning.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresRiverside
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us