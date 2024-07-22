Fast-moving brush fire burns 3 homes in Riverside

Hundreds of firefighters battled a 500-acre wildfire Sunday that destroyed three homes and damaged several others in a community southeast of the 91 Freeway in Riverside.

The Hawarden Fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. as a vegetation fire at the 6500 block of Hawarden Drive.

According to Riverside City Fire Department, deputy fire chief Steve McKinster, an estimated three homes were destroyed in the fire, while four others were damaged. He said at least 1,500 homes were in the surrounding area and at least 20 officers assisted with evacuations.

As Sunday night approached, dozens of families were anxiously waiting to be allowed back into their homes.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Firefighters said the fire was out after it burned about 500 acres, but they were going to work overnight to look for any hotspots.

Fire crews from across the Inland Empire including CalFire, San Bernardino, Murrieta and Hemet quickly jumped into action to battle the blaze, but the fire spread into several neighborhoods.

An evacuation order forced about 100 people out of their homes, many heading to a temporary evacuation shelter on Orange Terrace Parkway.

By Sunday night, the evacuation was downgraded to a warning.

No one was reported injured in the fire.

The cause is still under investigation.