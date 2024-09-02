Wildfires

Riverside County

Human-caused Record Fire prompts evacuation warning in San Jacinto

CAL FIRE Peace Officers determined that the fire in Riverside County was "human-caused."

By Missael Soto

ALERTCalifornia

Evacuation warnings were issued for parts of Riverside County as the Record Fire burned over 650 acres on Sunday.

The vegetation fire was reported around 2:20 p.m. near Soboba and Gilman Spring roads in San Jacinto. The fire was determined to be human-caused, according to CAL FIRE Peace Officers.

It was not immediately clear whether the fire was intentionally set.

As of 7:30 p.m. Sunday, the uphill burning fire was at 0% containment and evacuation warnings were maintained.

Six firefighters were transported to hospitals with minor injuries, the department stated.

An evacuation warning was issued for these zones: RVC Poppet Flats 1, 2, 3 and 4. North of Wolf Road, West of Partridge Street and Hungry Hollow Road, South of Old Idyllwild Road and East of Gubner.

The brush fire is one of more than 5,600 wildfires that have burned more than 834,000 acres so far this year in California, according to Cal Fire. At this time last year, the state firefighting agency reported 4,725 fires that burned 220,123 acres.

The five-year average during that period is 5,535 fires and more than 684,900 acres.

Riverside CountyCalifornia Wildfires
