Line Fire in Highland grows amid triple-digit temperatures

The Line Fire, which started in the east portion of the city of Highland in San Bernardino County Thursday afternoon, grew to burn 1,180 acres Friday.

The fire, which stood at 0% containment, did not threaten or damage any structures or homes as of Friday.

Evacuation warnings were in effect in the areas east of Church Street and north of Highland Avenue as well as the neighborhood east of Weaver Street and north of Greenspot Road.

More than 400 firefighters from different agencies were battling the wildfires despite the triple-digit temperatures.

The fire crews in Highland said they typically carry 50 to 70 lbs. of equipment during their 24-hour shift, often having to walk uphill to get to the best spot to put out the flames.

“It’s hot right now. It’s 110 degrees, so it taxes everyone,” said Justin Veloz, a firefighter with the Rialto Fire Department. “But once you start working, you forget about it. You take breaks every hour and go slow and steady.”

Air tankers worked in constant rotation from above while ground crews tried to get the upper hand on containment.