Looking for ways to help with wildfire relief? LA County has a list of trusted organizations

If you're in need of help yourself, the list of organizations is a great way to see where you can get help with different issues

By Maggie More

ALTADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 17: A view of a pizza restaurant which burned in the Eaton Fire on January 17, 2025 in Altadena, California. Multiple wildfires which were fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds have burned across Los Angeles County leaving at least 27 dead with over 180,000 people having been under evacuation orders. Over 12,000 structures have been burned in the Palisades and Eaton Fires. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
Getty Images

LA County launched a one-stop page on its website for wildfire relief efforts on Wednesday, sharing information about trusted organizations helping people affected by the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

"The recent wildfires have devasted communities, displacing thousands of residents and bringing unimaginable grief, suffering and loss to our friends, families, neighbors and co-workers," LA County said in a press release about the webpage. "At the same time, this tragedy has also spurred an outpouring of incredible generosity and desire to help those in need—along with questions about where best to direct donations."

The webpage is a comprehensive list of funds taking donations, for issues in all areas of life that might have been affected by wildfire destruction.

Here's the full list of categories:

  • First Responder and County Support, for funds that assist firefighters and other front-line workers
  • Housing Relief, for funds that help with housing and relocation
  • Education and Community Support, for funds that help with short- and long-term community issues or support education
  • Health and Basic Needs, for funds that provide food, mental health care, medical care and shelter
  • LA Region Worker Relief Fund, for funds that help displaced workers who have lost jobs or seen wages reduced after the fires
  • LA Region Small Business Relief Fund, for funds that help small businesses and nonprofits that lost business during the fires.

Most of the links on the page lead to a donation portal for people who have cash to spare and want to help. However, if you're in need of help yourself, the list of organizations is a great way to see where you can get help with different issues.

Click here to go to the portal.

