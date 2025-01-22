Looking for ways to help with wildfire relief? LA County has a list of trusted organizations

LA County launched a one-stop page on its website for wildfire relief efforts on Wednesday, sharing information about trusted organizations helping people affected by the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

"The recent wildfires have devasted communities, displacing thousands of residents and bringing unimaginable grief, suffering and loss to our friends, families, neighbors and co-workers," LA County said in a press release about the webpage. "At the same time, this tragedy has also spurred an outpouring of incredible generosity and desire to help those in need—along with questions about where best to direct donations."

The webpage is a comprehensive list of funds taking donations, for issues in all areas of life that might have been affected by wildfire destruction.

Here's the full list of categories:

First Responder and County Support , for funds that assist firefighters and other front-line workers

, for funds that assist firefighters and other front-line workers Housing Relief , for funds that help with housing and relocation

, for funds that help with housing and relocation Education and Community Support , for funds that help with short- and long-term community issues or support education

, for funds that help with short- and long-term community issues or support education Health and Basic Needs , for funds that provide food, mental health care, medical care and shelter

, for funds that provide food, mental health care, medical care and shelter LA Region Worker Relief Fund , for funds that help displaced workers who have lost jobs or seen wages reduced after the fires

, for funds that help displaced workers who have lost jobs or seen wages reduced after the fires LA Region Small Business Relief Fund, for funds that help small businesses and nonprofits that lost business during the fires.

Most of the links on the page lead to a donation portal for people who have cash to spare and want to help. However, if you're in need of help yourself, the list of organizations is a great way to see where you can get help with different issues.

Click here to go to the portal.