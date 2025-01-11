Love for the Palisades: A new tee and crewneck are raising funds for fire relief

Fundraisers to aid those impacted by the fires are flowering across the Los Angeles and beyond, with community events, donation drives, and get-in-free days at area attractions beginning to fill cultural calendars.

Hand-designed products with local flair are also showing support for those who've lost homes, including a new t-shirt and crewneck from Los Angeles-based Hamsa Club, a company known for its "pop culture chillwear."

The clothing items depict places lost in the fires, which began Jan. 7; Moonshadows Restaurant and the Reel Inn are featured, and other local landmarks.

"As natives of this city, our hearts ache every day seeing the devastation caused by the LA fires," shared founder Kevin Abner in an Instagram post.

"So many of you have DM'd us stories of homes lost, lives uprooted, and dreams shattered. Now is not the time for blame — it's a time to unite, to rebuild, and to stand together for the love of our city."

"We've created two special pieces dedicated to the families affected by these fires. 100% of proceeds will be donated to the LA Palisades Fire Relief Fundraiser to directly support those in need."

"Please share this as much as possible to help raise funds and bring hope to the families who need it most."

A palm tree emoji, and a star, added a certain westside-style whimsy to the heartfelt message.

If you'd like to buy a t-shirt or crewneck and help this effort, find the give-back items on this site. The I Love Crewneck is $44 and the I Love Tee is $35.