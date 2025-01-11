The Magic Castle will hold a community event and fundraiser for fire relief

What to Know Magic Castle Community Event

Jan. 14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The parking lot event will feature distributed sandwiches, chips, and cookies for people impacted by the fires; donated goods will be available for attendees, too

Strolling magicians will perform

Donations may be dropped off through Tuesday at the castle's valet stand from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; toiletries, diapers, new socks, device chargers, and other needs are among what's needed

When the Sunset Fire was first reported in Hollywood on the evening of Jan. 8, locals around Los Angeles and far beyond worried for their loved ones who live and work in the iconic area while awaiting news and developments.

Thoughts also turned to the decades-old businesses and cherished gathering spots located within the evacuation zones, including the historic restaurants, the art and entertainment venues that have been mainstays for generations, and a certain castle on a hill.

That would be the Magic Castle, of course, a central force for fantasy and enchantment in Southern California for over 60 years.

But for its next trick, the Academy of Magical Arts isn't summoning the illusions that made the world-famous magicians club so beloved: Rather, a kind-hearted community event focused on helping those impacted by the fires will soon materialize.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14 the Magic Castle parking lot will become "a haven of comfort and support" for the community, with a deli sandwich distribution and strolling magicians, all to bring a little light to this extraordinarily difficult moment.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and concludes at 3 o'clock.

Families impacted by the fires are invited to the event, which will feature an assortment of donated items. Attendees are welcome to gather what they need.

"The Magic Castle has been a part of the LA community for 62 years," said Hervé Levy, the landmark's general manager.

"We want to do what we can to support our neighbors and people across Los Angeles who have been impacted by this unprecedented tragedy... and bring a little magic into their lives, for even a few moments."

A fundraising effort launched Jan. 10; the public is invited to drop off the essentials ahead of the community event at the castle's valet stand.

If you're dropping off donations prior to the Jan. 14 event, the suggested list includes gift cards, device chargers, diapers, formula, toiletries, children's toys and books, pet food, new underwear, new socks, cleaning supplies, and heavy-duty garbage bags.