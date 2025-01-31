Maps: See updated damage assessments for Eaton and Palisades fires

It’s been more than three weeks since the eruption of the devastating Southern California wildfires that torched much of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.
A near-complete damage assessment of the two major January fires, among the most destructive on record in California, was released this week. The fires started Jan. 7 at the height of a Santa Ana windstorm that fanned flames.
Palisades Fire:
- 6,837 Structures Destroyed
- 5,419 homes
- 135 multi-family homes
- 3 mixed use structures
- 158 commercial structures
- 1,115 minor structures
- 1 infrastructure unit
- 1,017 Structures Damaged
- 764 homes
- 52 multi-family homes
- 39 commercial structures
- 111 minor structures
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.
Eaton Fire:
- 9,418 Structures Destroyed
- 6,011 homes
- 100 multi-family homes
- 4 mixed use structures
- 154 commercial structures
- 3,134 minor structures
- 1 infrastructure units
- 1,073 Structures Damaged
- 645 homes
- 22 multi-family homes
- 30 commercial structures
- 208 minor structures
Local
Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.
The two fires burned a combine 37,469 acres; the Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres and the Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres
The Palisades Fire sits at 98% containment Friday morning, while the Eaton Fire is nearly extinguished at 99%.