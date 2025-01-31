Wildfires

Today's breaking news on wildfires in California, SoCal and Los Angeles.
California Wildfires

Maps: See updated damage assessments for Eaton and Palisades fires

The fires torched a combined 16,255 structures in the Pacific Palisades and Altadena

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s been more than three weeks since the eruption of the devastating Southern California wildfires that torched much of Pacific Palisades and Altadena.

A near-complete damage assessment of the two major January fires, among the most destructive on record in California, was released this week. The fires started Jan. 7 at the height of a Santa Ana windstorm that fanned flames.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Palisades Fire:

  • 6,837 Structures Destroyed
    • 5,419 homes
    • 135 multi-family homes
    • 3 mixed use structures 
    • 158 commercial structures
    • 1,115 minor structures
    • 1 infrastructure unit
  • 1,017 Structures Damaged
    • 764 homes
    • 52 multi-family homes
    • 39 commercial structures
    • 111 minor structures
Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Eaton Fire:

  • 9,418 Structures Destroyed
    • 6,011 homes
    • 100 multi-family homes
    • 4 mixed use structures 
    • 154 commercial structures
    • 3,134 minor structures
    • 1 infrastructure units
  • 1,073 Structures Damaged
    • 645 homes
    • 22 multi-family homes
    • 30 commercial structures
    • 208 minor structures

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

animals 29 mins ago

Riverside County provides foster stipends to find sheltered pets fur-ever homes

Wildfires 1 hour ago

Palisades homeowners prepare to protest wildfire debris removal site

The two fires burned a combine 37,469 acres; the Palisades Fire burned 23,448 acres and the Eaton Fire burned 14,021 acres

The Palisades Fire sits at 98% containment Friday morning, while the Eaton Fire is nearly extinguished at 99%. 

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfiresFires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us