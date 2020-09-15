Mount Wilson

‘Knocking on Our Door': Bobcat Fire Burns Closer to Historic Mount Wilson Observatory

Founded in 1904, the Mount Wilson Observatory northeast of Los Angeles soon became the world's foremost astronomical research facility.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Firefighters are working to defend the historic Mount Wilson Observatory Tuesday as a wildfire that has burned for more than a week in the mountains northeast of Los Angeles threatens the Southern California landmark. 

Smoke could be seen drifting over the Observatory, which was already closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Staff members were evacuated as the Bobcat Fire reached nearly 39,000 acres near the peak, which is also home to broadcast towers.

“The #BOBCATFIRE is knocking on our door,” according to a tweet from the Observatory’s account. “Fire officials predicted that the fire would approach Mt. Wilson from Echo Rock. It looks like they are correct.”

Aerial view of the large silver dome housing the 100-inch telescope (left) & the smaller cupola (right) housing the 60-inch telescope at the Mount Wilson Observatory Nov. 8, 1937. (Photo by Margaret Bourke-White/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Backfires are being set to rid the area of dry vegetation, providing a defensible space for firefighters to protect the peak. Fire engines were in place near the observatory, the U.S. Forest Service said.

The Observatory offers views of several live cameras showing the view from the peak overlooking the San Gabriel Valley.

The Mount Wilson Observatory, which also was threatened by the September 2009 Station Fire, was founded in 1904 by George Ellery Hale and soon became the world's forecast astronomical research center.

Hale brought a solar telescope from an observatory in Wisconsin to sunnier Southern California. In 1919, it became home to the world’s largest telescope, used to photograph stars and allowing researchers, including famed astronomer Edwin Hubble, to better understand our origins, the Big Bang and other mysteries of space.

The Bobcat Fire erupted on Sept. 6 near the Cogswell Dam and West Fork Day Use area northeast of Mount Wilson and within the Angeles National Forest. The cause remains under investigation.  

Smoke from the fire is impacting nearly everyone in Southern California. Hetty Chang reported on NBC4 News on Sept. 14, 2020.

The fire has scorched 38,299 acres and containment of the blaze fell to 3%. It had risen to 6% Thursday, then remained unchanged until Monday night.

No homes have been damaged. Residents of Monrovia, Bradbury, Altadena, Duarte, Pasadena and other San Gabriel Valley areas were advised to be ready to evacuate if flames spread their way.

