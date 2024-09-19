Wildfires

How to find Orange County assistance resources for Airport Fire recovery

The Airport Fire started about a week ago in Orange County's Trabuco Canyon.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Orange County launched a website and plans to open an assistance center to provide residents with information about recovering from the Airport Fire.

Residents affected by the fire, which also burned in Riverside County, can click here to find information about wildfire assistance.

Wildfires 23 hours ago

Maps: See updates on the 3 largest Southern California wildfires

California Wildfires 19 hours ago

Find recovery resources for the Bridge and Line fires in LA and San Bernardino counties

The county also will open a wildfire recovery assistance center at Saddleback College in Mission Viejo. The center will be open from 3 to 9 p.m. Thursday; 3 to 9 p.m. Friday; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 28000 Marguerite Parkway in the second-floor lounge.

The fire, which started more than a week ago, has burned 23,519 acres with containment at 39 percent. The fire destroyed 160 structures and damaged 34 others.

Below-normal temperatures are helping firefighters make progress with helicopter water drops. Crews are working to increse the perimeter with warmer weather in the forecast.

Most evacuation orders and warnings were lifted in Orange County, but many are still in effect in Riverside County. Residents can visit this page to determine if their homes are impacted by evacuation orders or warnings.

The fire was one of three major fires that started during a week of extremely warm temperatures in Southern California.

Information about Los Angeles and San Bernardino county recovery resources can be found here.

This article tagged under:

California WildfiresWildfires
