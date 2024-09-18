Find recovery resources for the Bridge and Line fires in LA and San Bernardino counties

Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties will open joint local assistance centers to help residents recovering from the destructive Bridge and Line wildfires.

The centers will provide assistance to residents and businesses affected by the two fires that started in early September and continue to burn. Information will be available from local and state agencies, and nonprofit organizations about services and recovery assistance.

Each center will have information about processing insurance claims, property cleanup, replacing vital records, navigating the repair and rebuilding process, and other resources.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are the locations and hours.

LA County Fairplex

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 20

Location: 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Expo Hall 8, Pomona (Enter at Gate 3)

California State University, San Bernardino

When: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 21; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday, Sept. 23

Location: 5500 University Parkway, San Bernardino

Los Angeles County also offers recovery assistance information here. San Bernardino County recovery assistance information can be found here.

The Bridge and Line fires were two of three major wildfires that broke out in early September during a week of extreme heat.

The Bridge Fire started Sept. 8 and grew to more than 54,700 acres. Containment on Wednesday was at 37 percent. The Line Fire was at 39,100 acres with containment at 50 percent.