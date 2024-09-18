Maps: See updates on the 3 largest Southern California wildfires

Firefighters are increasing containment of three major wildfires after a drastic change in weather conditions this week in Southern California.

The region's three largest fires -- the Bridge, Airport and Line fires -- all started in early September during a stretch of extremely hot days.

Below, see updates on the fires, including size, containment and evacuation information.

Bridge Fire

The Bridge Fire was 35-percent contained Wednesday with evacuation warnings lifted and evacuation orders downgraded to warnings in both Wrightwood and Mt. Baldy.

Water-dropping aircraft were putting out hot spots around the southeast corner of the fire zone. Secondary containment lines were being established on the south side of the fire. The northwest flank of the fire still has scattered flames. To the east, firefighters were constructing a line south from Wright Mountain to prevent the fire from reaching Lytle Creek.

The fire has destroyed 73 structures and damaged 16 others.

In Los Angeles County, an evacuation order remained in effect for the East Fork communities, including Camp Williams Resort and the nearby River Community.

In San Bernardino County, evacuation orders remained in effect for the area north of Icehouse Canyon and along Big Pines Canyon road to the community of Big Pines.

An evacuation order that was in effect for the entire Wrightwood community was changed to an evacuation warning Tuesday.

An evacuation warning also remained in place for Shin Road north to Icehouse Canyon.

The fire began Sept. 8 near East Fork and Glendora Mountain roads.

Line Fire

The Line Fire, which was caused by arson, has burned more than 39,100 acres in San Bernardino County. Containment Wednesday was at 50 percent.

Evacuation orders remain in effect due to a closure order for National Forest lands, trails, and roads, including the San Gorgonio Wilderness. Evacuation warnings are in effect for thearea of Big Bear Valley east of the dam and west of McAllister Road, including Fawnskin; all of Green Valley Lake, Running Springs, Arrowbear Lake, Angelus Oaks, Seven Oaks and all campgrounds and cabins in the area.

Highway 330 is closed northbound from Highland Avenue to Live Oak.

Minimal fire growth was reported overnight due largely to the drop in temperatures. Partly cloudy conditions are expected Wednesday, which should help firefighters increase containment and mop up hot spots.

There have been multiple drone incursions over the Line Fire area, according to fire officials.

"This impedes our firefighting operations and can have deadly consequences," Cal Fire said. " Please be respectful of those fighting the fire and the community members who are impacted by fire. Never fly drones near wildfire. If you fly, we can't."

A Norco man who was accused of starting the fire pleaded not guilty in San Bernardino County.

The Line Fire destroyed one structure and damaged four others.

Airport Fire

The 23,500-acre Airport Fire in Orange and Riverside counties was 31-percent contained. Area of increased containment included Lake Elsinore, Decker Canyon Road and Lakeland Village.

Cooler temperatures have helped firefighters, who continued water drops on Santiago Peak. Downed powerlines were posing a hazard, and firefighters are working with utility companies on Ortega Highway to find hot spots and perform repairs.

In Orange County, people in Caspers Regional Park, San Juan Springs, Blue Jay campground were ordered to evacuate, while a larger number of neighborhoods were under evacuation orders and evacuation warnings in Riverside County.

Evacuation warnings were in place in Orange County for portions of Ortega Highway, Robinson Ranch HOA, Trabuco Highlands HOA, Trabuco Highland

Apartment Complex, the East Side of Coto de Caza, Silverado Canyon, Modjeska Canyon, Rose Canyon Road, Trabuco Creek Road, Trabuco Canyon Road, Trabuco Oaks Drive, Joplin Loop, Cook's Corner, Dove Canyon, El Cariso.

The fire started Sept. 9 in Trabuco Canyon and spread from Orange County into Riverside County.