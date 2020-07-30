Brush Fire Burning in Hollywood Hills; LAFD Says No Homes Threatened

Firefighters Thursday were working to extinguish a stubborn fire in about three acres of brush in the Hollywood Hills, but no structures were immediately threatened.

The fire was reported about noon near the 2500 block of North Laurel Canyon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Air and ground crews were sent to the scene.

Although a number of homes are in the area, none was threatened by the fire, according to the LAFD.

The blaze was burning in medium brush "in challenging terrain with light wind,'' Nicholas Prange of the LAFD said in a statement issued at 1:15 p.m.

"Firefighters have anchored the heel -- downhill/downwind back side -- of the fire, and established hose lines up the flanks, providing an attack on the fire from the rear and sides," Prange said.

"LAFD helicopters continue to attack the head of the fire with water drops, slowing its ascent toward the ridge." Firefighters were positioned near the homes, and did not expect any of the structures to be damaged by the flames, Prange said.

"Brush clearance has provided defensible space for firefighters to work in and effectively protect the property,'' he said.

Prange said electrical service would be "out temporarily'' in the Laurel Canyon area due to the fire.

"The power company is aware of it and will work to restore power as soon as it is safe," he said. "(There is) no need to call and notify them."