West Hills fire burns to within a few feet of hilltop homes

Firefighters protected homes Thursday from a brush fire that raced up a hillside and burned to within a few feet of homes in West Hills.
The fire near Knapp Ranch Park in West Hills burned approximately 2 acres after breaking out around 4:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of Kittridge Street.
"Right outside the kitchen, I could see a whole bunch of flames," said resident Mary Peck. "It was honestly terrifying. I could barely breathe."
Video showed firefighters in the backyard of a home as smoke billowed over the hilltop.
The LAFD deployed ground crews to both sides of the fire and stopped flames from reaching homes at the top of a hill. About 100 LAFD firefighters, aided by water-dropping aircraft and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters, extinguished the fire in about 70 minutes.
"We were fortunate today there wasn't a whole lot of wind," said LAFD Battalion Chief Thomas Gikas.
No injuries were reported. Details about a cause were not immediately available.