West Hills fire burns to within a few feet of hilltop homes

Firefighters protected homes Thursday from a brush fire that raced up a hillside and burned to within a few feet of homes in West Hills.

The fire near Knapp Ranch Park in West Hills burned approximately 2 acres after breaking out around 4:30 p.m. in the 25000 block of Kittridge Street.

"Right outside the kitchen, I could see a whole bunch of flames," said resident Mary Peck. "It was honestly terrifying. I could barely breathe."

Video showed firefighters in the backyard of a home as smoke billowed over the hilltop.

The LAFD deployed ground crews to both sides of the fire and stopped flames from reaching homes at the top of a hill. About 100 LAFD firefighters, aided by water-dropping aircraft and Los Angeles County Fire Department firefighters, extinguished the fire in about 70 minutes.

"We were fortunate today there wasn't a whole lot of wind," said LAFD Battalion Chief Thomas Gikas.

No injuries were reported. Details about a cause were not immediately available.

Wildfire season is year round in California, but as homeowners prepare for the hot and dry months ahead the threat of wildfire may be greater than ever before. Firefighters say vegetation overgrowth from months of wet weather can quickly dry out and become fine “flash fuels” that promote rapid fire growth. In this special report, NBC takes you inside one of the largest wildland fire training exercises in the state, where crews are practicing a coordinated response to wildfire on the ground and in the air. Also, we give you tips on how to make a family plan to help you and your family evacuate safely.