Evacuations Ordered Due to 400-Acre Oak Glen Fire East of San Bernardino

The El Dorado Fire broke out during a day of extreme heat and low humidity.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Evacuations were ordered Saturday due to a fast-moving brush fire in the San Bernardino County community of Oak Glen. 

The El Dorado Fire was reported in the 37000 block of Oak Glen Road. It quickly expanded to 400 acres, prompting evacuations for the community of Oak Glen. 

Details about how the fire started and how many homes are threatened were not immediately available. 

Oak Glen is about 15 miles east of San Bernardino.

The fire broke out during a Labor Day weekend of extreme heat with temperatures well into the 100s and low humidity levels. Similar conditions are expected into next week. 

