Wildfires, Smoke Negatively Impacting SoCal Air Quality

A smoke advisory was extended through Sunday afternoon for eastern Riverside County, including the Coachella Valley and the San Gorgonio Pass as several major wildfires burn across Southern California.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, satellite and webcam imagery of the fires showed they were producing "substantial amounts of smoke'' Saturday morning.

The El Dorado Fire was burning in the Yucaipa area in San Bernardino County and had blackened more than 22,071 acres. It was 59% contained as of Saturday.

The Bobcat Fire, which has burned for two weeks and scorched over 91,000 acres north of Azusa and Monrovia in the Angeles National Forest, was 15% contained.

A third blaze, the Snow Fire, had burned 4,500 acres in the San Jacinto Wilderness near Cabazon and was 8% contained Saturday.

AQMD officials warned that winds from the west and northwest Saturday afternoon will push smoke from the Snow Fire to the east, negatively affecting air quality in the Coachella Valley, including in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, Indio and Mecca.

Saturday evening to Sunday morning, areas along the Interstate 10 corridor from Cabazon to Cathedral City would likely see the highest particulate matter levels as smoke is expected to remain closer to the ground overnight, according to the AQMD.

Winds will shift Sunday afternoon, sweeping smoke back into the Coachella Valley and eastern Riverside County, AQMD officials said.

Anyone who smells smoke or sees ash from a wildfire was advised to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed or seeking alternate shelter, and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

On Friday, the AQMD extended its smoke advisory through Saturday afternoon due to wildfire smoke impacting portions of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. On Saturday, winds were projected to push Bobcat Fire smoke northeast into Los Angeles' mountains and out of the South Coast Air Basin.