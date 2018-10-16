Davis Students' Cookies May Have Contained Grandfather's Ashes - NBC Southern California
Davis Students' Cookies May Have Contained Grandfather's Ashes

Police are investigating, but have been unable to prove that human remains were baked into the cookies.

By KCRA

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 59 minutes ago

    Matt Blocker/Adobe Stock

    Davis police are investigating reports that two Da Vinci Charter Academy students brought cookies they baked containing one of their grandfather's cremated remains to school and gave them to nine other students.

    The sugar cookies were reportedly brought to school on Oct. 4, Davis police Lt. Paul Doroshov told NBC affiliate KCRA. There were no reports of students getting physically ill from consuming the cookies, Doroshov said.

    Police are investigating, but have been unable to prove that human remains were baked into the cookies.

    All of the information about the tampered cookies come from statements made by students.

