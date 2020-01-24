Car Speeds Off Freeway, Through Fence and Into Wash in Caught on Camera Crash

A scary crash and rescue was caught on camera Friday when a woman exiting the 5 Freeway in Mission Hills plowed through a fence and tumbled down into a wash.

The driver was taken away by ambulance after the frightening wreck occurred across the way from Bohan’s Quick Lube & Auto Repair, located at 14724 San Fernando Mission Blvd. around noon.

Bohan’s Auto caught the whole thing on surveillance video.

The video shows the black Mazda as it comes off the 5 Freeway, crosses San Fernando Mission Boulevard, crashed through a fence and drops about 15 feet into the wash.

Another camera caught the crash from a different angle, where workers from the auto shop are seen running out to try and help, shocked by what they saw.

“She was going pretty fast so she probably panicked and instead of pushing on the brakes, she accelerated and flew right by. Luckily no one was in her way,” said Izzy Lueval, who works at Bohan’s Auto.

Witnesses said the female driver was the only one in the car, and called 911 from inside the car. Emergency crews arrived quickly, and a firefighter used a ladder to climb inside to put a neck brace on the woman. “I saw the car full speed, bam. Next thing you know, a loud boom,” said Gabriel Jovel, who also works at the shop.

“Air bags were deployed all around and it was just smashed in,” witness Marc Fernandez said.

The woman was able to climb out of the car, and was placed on a gurney before firefighters lifted her from wreckage to bring her to safety.

“It was pretty relieving to see them take her out and she was conscious,” Jovel said.

The woman was stabilized and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

“We see some stuff in this intersection — nothing this crazy. This one tops the charts right now,” Lueval said.

An update on the woman’s condition wasn’t yet available.

Part of San Fernando Mission Boulevard remains closed until they can tow the car away.