Maker of Oatly and Premier Protein Adds Dozens of Brands, Products to List of Recalled Drinks

Lyons Magnus, which recalled 53 products including popular items like Oatly, Stumptown and Premier Protein drinks last month, has added dozens of additional beverage brands and code dates due to possible microbial contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The expanded list includes 32 additional drinks and dozens of new code dates from brands including Oatly, Ensure, PediaSure, Kate Farms, Premier Protein, Aloha, Glucerna, Organic Valley, Intelligentsia and Stumptown.

The recalled products range from milk alternatives to prepackaged coffees to protein shakes and other nutritional beverages. They were distributed nationwide. Affected Glucerna products were "sold only at Costco, BJ's Wholesale Club, and Sam's Club," the recall advisory notes.

The FDA said the potential contaminants include Cronobacter sakazakii and clostridium botulinum. While an infection related to Cronobacter sakazakii is rare, the common symptoms of illness could include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

The FDA warned that Clostridium botulinum can bring on a severe form of food poisoning anywhere between six hours and two weeks after consuming a contaminated product. Symptoms may include blurred vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and muscle weakness. Botulism poisoning can cause respiratory paralysis, resulting in death.

Consumers in possession of a recalled product should dispose of it immediately or return it for a refund.

To identify affected products, consumers can look to the top of individual cartons or the side of multi-carton cases and confirm the lot code and best by date of the recalled items listed here.

Consumers with questions can contact the Lyons Recall Support Center by phone at 1-800-627-0557 or via Lyons’ website at www.lyonsmagnus.com.